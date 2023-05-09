The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt take the field in the second game of a three-game series against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 11th in baseball with 41 total home runs.

Chicago is 13th in MLB with a .418 slugging percentage.

The Cubs' .265 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.

Chicago is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.8 runs per game (169 total).

The Cubs are fifth in MLB with a .337 on-base percentage.

The Cubs strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 13th in MLB.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.

Chicago has a 3.22 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs have the first-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.130).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Jameson Taillon (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.76 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.

His last time out came on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty tossed three innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/4/2023 Nationals L 4-3 Away Jameson Taillon Patrick Corbin 5/5/2023 Marlins W 4-1 Home Justin Steele Edward Cabrera 5/6/2023 Marlins W 4-2 Home Drew Smyly Matt Barnes 5/7/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Home Hayden Wesneski Sandy Alcantara 5/8/2023 Cardinals L 3-1 Home Marcus Stroman Miles Mikolas 5/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Jameson Taillon Jack Flaherty 5/10/2023 Cardinals - Home Justin Steele Jordan Montgomery 5/12/2023 Twins - Away Drew Smyly Sonny Gray 5/13/2023 Twins - Away Hayden Wesneski Joe Ryan 5/14/2023 Twins - Away Marcus Stroman Louie Varland 5/15/2023 Astros - Away Jameson Taillon Framber Valdez

