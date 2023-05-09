Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs meet at Wrigley Field on Tuesday (starting at 7:40 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 13 walks and 19 RBI (37 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .298/.369/.556 so far this year.

Bellinger has recorded at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with three doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins May. 7 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 2 vs. Marlins May. 6 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Marlins May. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Nationals May. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Hoerner Stats

Nico Hoerner has 46 hits with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 19 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .303/.348/.395 so far this year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals May. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 7 1-for-6 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Marlins May. 6 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Marlins May. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Nationals May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Cody Bellinger, Nico Hoerner or other Cubs players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has recorded 43 hits with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a .312/.399/.565 slash line so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 7 4-for-5 4 3 4 13 1 vs. Tigers May. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 5 3-for-5 1 0 0 5 0 vs. Angels May. 4 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0

Tommy Edman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Edman Stats

Tommy Edman has 26 hits with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .239/.317/.431 slash line on the season.

Edman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 7 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 6 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels May. 4 2-for-4 2 1 3 5 0

Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Tommy Edman or other Cardinals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.