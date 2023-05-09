Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Luis Robert, Vinnie Pasquantino and others in the Chicago White Sox-Kansas City Royals matchup at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Royals Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Lucas Giolito Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Giolito Stats

Lucas Giolito (1-2) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his eighth start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Giolito has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 28-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.67), 24th in WHIP (1.104), and 34th in K/9 (8.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Giolito Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Twins May. 4 7.0 2 1 1 7 3 vs. Rays Apr. 28 6.2 8 2 2 6 0 at Rays Apr. 23 7.0 5 4 4 5 2 vs. Phillies Apr. 18 6.0 0 0 0 7 1 at Twins Apr. 12 6.0 5 1 1 7 2

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Robert Stats

Robert has put up 34 hits with nine doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .262/.347/.492 on the season.

Robert will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .407 with three doubles, two home runs, eight walks and seven RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals May. 8 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 7 2-for-2 4 0 2 3 0 at Reds May. 6 2-for-2 1 0 0 3 0 at Reds May. 5 3-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Twins May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 33 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 16 walks and 26 RBI.

He's slashing .246/.342/.418 so far this year.

Vaughn brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .182 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and six RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Royals May. 8 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 at Reds May. 7 3-for-5 2 0 4 6 at Reds May. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Reds May. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins May. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 37 hits with 12 doubles, six home runs, 21 walks and 17 RBI.

He's slashed .280/.381/.508 on the season.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. White Sox May. 8 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 vs. Athletics May. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics May. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Athletics May. 5 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 vs. Orioles May. 4 1-for-5 0 0 1 1

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has 35 hits with five doubles, three triples, six home runs, eight walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .240/.279/.438 on the year.

Witt Jr. heads into this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .213 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 8 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 2 vs. Athletics May. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics May. 6 1-for-6 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Orioles May. 4 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Orioles May. 3 1-for-4 2 0 1 3 1

