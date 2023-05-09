Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Royals on May 9, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Luis Robert, Vinnie Pasquantino and others in the Chicago White Sox-Kansas City Royals matchup at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Royals Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Lucas Giolito Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Giolito Stats
- Lucas Giolito (1-2) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his eighth start of the season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Giolito has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- The 28-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.67), 24th in WHIP (1.104), and 34th in K/9 (8.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Giolito Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Twins
|May. 4
|7.0
|2
|1
|1
|7
|3
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 28
|6.2
|8
|2
|2
|6
|0
|at Rays
|Apr. 23
|7.0
|5
|4
|4
|5
|2
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 18
|6.0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1
|at Twins
|Apr. 12
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|7
|2
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Robert Stats
- Robert has put up 34 hits with nine doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .262/.347/.492 on the season.
- Robert will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .407 with three doubles, two home runs, eight walks and seven RBI.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|May. 8
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|May. 7
|2-for-2
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Reds
|May. 6
|2-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Reds
|May. 5
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has 33 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 16 walks and 26 RBI.
- He's slashing .246/.342/.418 so far this year.
- Vaughn brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .182 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and six RBI.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Royals
|May. 8
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|at Reds
|May. 7
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|4
|6
|at Reds
|May. 6
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|May. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Vinnie Pasquantino Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Pasquantino Stats
- Pasquantino has 37 hits with 12 doubles, six home runs, 21 walks and 17 RBI.
- He's slashed .280/.381/.508 on the season.
Pasquantino Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. White Sox
|May. 8
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Athletics
|May. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 6
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 5
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Orioles
|May. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Bobby Witt Jr. has 35 hits with five doubles, three triples, six home runs, eight walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He's slashing .240/.279/.438 on the year.
- Witt Jr. heads into this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .213 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|May. 8
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Athletics
|May. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 6
|1-for-6
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 4
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
