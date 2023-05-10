Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Royals - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew Benintendi -- .211 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brad Keller on the hill, on May 10 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi is batting .262 with seven doubles and 12 walks.
- In 78.8% of his games this year (26 of 33), Benintendi has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (24.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 33 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Benintendi has driven in a run in eight games this year (24.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 16 games this season (48.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|20
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (80.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (25.0%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (45.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (20.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.55 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (51 total, 1.4 per game).
- Keller gets the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.67 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.67, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .276 against him.
