Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Royals - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew Vaughn -- with a slugging percentage of .525 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brad Keller on the hill, on May 10 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Royals.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn has 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .246.
- Vaughn has picked up a hit in 26 of 36 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has hit a home run in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 44.4% of his games this year, Vaughn has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (25.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 12 of 36 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|20
|13 (81.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (65.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (25.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.0%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (40.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.55 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 51 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- The Royals will send Keller (2-3) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.67 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.67, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .276 against him.
