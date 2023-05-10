After going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Christopher Morel and the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery) at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Christopher Morel At The Plate (2022)

Morel hit .235 with 19 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 38 walks.

In 66 of 113 games last year (58.4%) Morel got at least one hit, and in 18 of those contests (15.9%) he picked up two or more.

He homered in 14.2% of his games last year (16 of 113), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Morel drove in a run in 27.4% of his games last year (31 of 113), with two or more RBIs in 13 of those contests (11.5%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.

He scored in 47 of 113 games last season (41.6%), including scoring more than once in 5.3% of his games (six times).

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 58 GP 51 .270 AVG .197 .332 OBP .283 .505 SLG .355 22 XBH 17 11 HR 5 31 RBI 16 60/18 K/BB 77/20 5 SB 5 Home Away 59 GP 54 39 (66.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (50.0%) 10 (16.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (14.8%) 27 (45.8%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (37.0%) 11 (18.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (9.3%) 19 (32.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (22.2%)

