Wednesday's game between the Chicago Cubs (17-19) and the St. Louis Cardinals (13-24) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Cubs securing the victory. Game time is at 7:40 PM on May 10.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Jordan Montgomery (2-4, 3.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Justin Steele (5-0, 1.45 ERA).

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Cubs vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 4, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Cubs have been named underdog just one time and left with a loss in that contest.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win six times (46.2%) in those contests.

This season, Chicago has been victorious six times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Chicago is No. 10 in MLB, scoring 4.8 runs per game (173 total runs).

The Cubs have pitched to a 3.30 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

