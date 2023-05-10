Cubs vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 10
Wednesday's game between the Chicago Cubs (17-19) and the St. Louis Cardinals (13-24) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Cubs securing the victory. Game time is at 7:40 PM on May 10.
The Cardinals will give the nod to Jordan Montgomery (2-4, 3.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Justin Steele (5-0, 1.45 ERA).
Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Cubs vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Cubs 4, Cardinals 3.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Cubs have been named underdog just one time and left with a loss in that contest.
- When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its last 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.
- The Cubs have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win six times (46.2%) in those contests.
- This season, Chicago has been victorious six times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Chicago is No. 10 in MLB, scoring 4.8 runs per game (173 total runs).
- The Cubs have pitched to a 3.30 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 5
|Marlins
|W 4-1
|Justin Steele vs Edward Cabrera
|May 6
|Marlins
|W 4-2
|Drew Smyly vs Matt Barnes
|May 7
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Hayden Wesneski vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 8
|Cardinals
|L 3-1
|Marcus Stroman vs Miles Mikolas
|May 9
|Cardinals
|L 6-4
|Jameson Taillon vs Jack Flaherty
|May 10
|Cardinals
|-
|Justin Steele vs Jordan Montgomery
|May 12
|@ Twins
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Sonny Gray
|May 13
|@ Twins
|-
|Hayden Wesneski vs Joe Ryan
|May 14
|@ Twins
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Louie Varland
|May 15
|@ Astros
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Framber Valdez
|May 16
|@ Astros
|-
|Justin Steele vs Cristian Javier
