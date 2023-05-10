Player prop bet options for Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger and others are listed when the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 15 walks and 19 RBI (37 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.

He has a .291/.370/.543 slash line so far this season.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals May. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins May. 7 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 2 vs. Marlins May. 6 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Marlins May. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Montgomery Stats

The Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (2-4) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Montgomery has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 30-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.29), 41st in WHIP (1.220), and 42nd in K/9 (8.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Tigers May. 5 6.0 6 2 2 6 1 at Dodgers Apr. 29 6.2 5 1 1 7 2 at Giants Apr. 24 6.0 5 1 0 6 1 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 18 4.0 10 7 7 2 0 vs. Pirates Apr. 13 6.1 6 2 2 5 2

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 44 hits with 14 doubles, seven home runs, 18 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .308/.393/.552 on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 9 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 7 4-for-5 4 3 4 13 1 vs. Tigers May. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 5 3-for-5 1 0 0 5 0

