The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson and his .545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 3-for-5 with two doubles and a home run) against the Cardinals.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

  • Swanson is batting .285 with eight doubles, three home runs and 24 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is 93rd in slugging.
  • Swanson has reached base via a hit in 19 games this season (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
  • He has homered in 8.6% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Swanson has picked up an RBI in 25.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 14 games this year (40.0%), including five multi-run games (14.3%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 15
12 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%)
6 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (40.0%)
9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%)
2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Cardinals' 4.40 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 43 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • The Cardinals are sending Montgomery (2-4) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.29 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • This season, the 30-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.29), 41st in WHIP (1.220), and 42nd in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers.
