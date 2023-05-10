Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson and his .545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 3-for-5 with two doubles and a home run) against the Cardinals.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Cardinals Player Props
|Cubs vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Cardinals
|Cubs vs Cardinals Odds
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson is batting .285 with eight doubles, three home runs and 24 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is 93rd in slugging.
- Swanson has reached base via a hit in 19 games this season (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He has homered in 8.6% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Swanson has picked up an RBI in 25.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 14 games this year (40.0%), including five multi-run games (14.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|12 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (40.0%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|2 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (13.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.40 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 43 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- The Cardinals are sending Montgomery (2-4) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.29 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.29), 41st in WHIP (1.220), and 42nd in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.