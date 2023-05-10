Elvis Andrus -- with a slugging percentage of .371 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brad Keller on the hill, on May 10 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brad Keller
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

  • Andrus is hitting .203 with four doubles, a home run and 13 walks.
  • Andrus has recorded a hit in 20 of 37 games this year (54.1%), including five multi-hit games (13.5%).
  • He has homered in only one game this year.
  • Andrus has had at least one RBI in 18.9% of his games this year (seven of 37), with two or more RBI five times (13.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In nine games this season (24.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 21
10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (47.6%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.8%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.8%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (14.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.55).
  • The Royals allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (51 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Keller (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.67 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.67 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .276 to opposing hitters.
