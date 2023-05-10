Nick Madrigal -- with a slugging percentage of .280 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on May 10 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Cardinals.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

  • Madrigal is hitting .273 with three doubles, a triple and two walks.
  • In 14 of 26 games this season (53.8%) Madrigal has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (15.4%).
  • He has not homered in his 26 games this year.
  • Madrigal has driven in a run in four games this season (15.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven of 26 games (26.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 9
10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Cardinals' 4.40 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (43 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Montgomery (2-4 with a 3.29 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 30th, 1.220 WHIP ranks 41st, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
