The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, five walks and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

  • Suzuki has three doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks while batting .253.
  • Suzuki has gotten at least one hit in 70.8% of his games this season (17 of 24), with multiple hits four times (16.7%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 24 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • Suzuki has driven in a run in eight games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in eight of 24 games so far this season.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 12
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 43 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.29 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 30-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.29), 41st in WHIP (1.220), and 42nd in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
