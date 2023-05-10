Tim Anderson -- 1-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Brad Keller on the hill, on May 10 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Royals.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Brad Keller
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson is batting .263 with five doubles and five walks.
  • In 11 of 18 games this season (61.1%) Anderson has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
  • In 18 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Anderson has driven in a run in four games this year (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once eight times this season (44.4%), including three games with multiple runs (16.7%).

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 12
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Royals' 5.55 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Royals surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (51 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Keller (2-3 with a 4.67 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.67, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .276 batting average against him.
