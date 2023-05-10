Trey Mancini and his .371 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (65 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals and Jordan Montgomery on May 10 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini has four doubles, three home runs and eight walks while batting .254.

Mancini has picked up a hit in 20 of 32 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

He has hit a home run in three games this season (9.4%), homering in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Mancini has picked up an RBI in 28.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

In eight of 32 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 12 12 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

