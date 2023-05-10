White Sox vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest between the Kansas City Royals (10-27) and the Chicago White Sox (13-24) at Kauffman Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Royals coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on May 10.
The White Sox will give the nod to Lance Lynn (1-4) against the Royals and Brad Keller (2-3).
White Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Royals 6, White Sox 5.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- The White Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.
- Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The White Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the White Sox have been favored 11 times and won six, or 54.5%, of those games.
- Chicago has entered three games this season favored by -145 or more and is 2-1 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the White Sox.
- Chicago has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 164 (4.4 per game).
- The White Sox's 5.60 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 5
|@ Reds
|W 5-4
|Lance Lynn vs Hunter Greene
|May 6
|@ Reds
|L 5-3
|Mike Clevinger vs Nick Lodolo
|May 7
|@ Reds
|W 17-4
|Michael Kopech vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 8
|@ Royals
|L 12-5
|Dylan Cease vs Zack Greinke
|May 9
|@ Royals
|W 4-2
|Lucas Giolito vs Jordan Lyles
|May 10
|@ Royals
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Brad Keller
|May 11
|@ Royals
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Brady Singer
|May 12
|Astros
|-
|Michael Kopech vs J.P. France
|May 13
|Astros
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Brandon Bielak
|May 14
|Astros
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Hunter Brown
|May 16
|Guardians
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Shane Bieber
