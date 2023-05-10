Wednesday's contest between the Kansas City Royals (10-27) and the Chicago White Sox (13-24) at Kauffman Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Royals coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on May 10.

The White Sox will give the nod to Lance Lynn (1-4) against the Royals and Brad Keller (2-3).

White Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

White Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Royals 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

The White Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the White Sox have been favored 11 times and won six, or 54.5%, of those games.

Chicago has entered three games this season favored by -145 or more and is 2-1 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the White Sox.

Chicago has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 164 (4.4 per game).

The White Sox's 5.60 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.

White Sox Schedule