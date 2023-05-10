When the Chicago White Sox (13-24) and Kansas City Royals (10-27) face off at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, May 10, Lance Lynn will get the ball for the White Sox, while the Royals will send Brad Keller to the hill. The game will begin at 7:40 PM ET.

The White Sox are -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Royals (+120). The over/under is 9.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

White Sox vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Lynn - CHW (1-4, 6.86 ERA) vs Keller - KC (2-3, 4.67 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the White Sox versus Royals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the White Sox (-145) in this matchup, means that you think the White Sox will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.90 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Luis Robert get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have won six, or 54.5%, of the 11 games they've played as favorites this season.

The White Sox have a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Chicago has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The White Sox have a 2-1 record from the three games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Royals have come away with 10 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Royals have won six of 25 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Royals had a record of 4-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 24th 3rd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.