Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Royals on May 10, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Luis Robert, Vinnie Pasquantino and others are listed when the Chicago White Sox visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Lance Lynn Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Lynn Stats
- Lance Lynn (1-4) will take the mound for the White Sox, his eighth start of the season.
- He has one quality starts in seven chances this season.
- Lynn has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- The 35-year-old's 6.86 ERA ranks 75th, 1.525 WHIP ranks 67th, and 11.4 K/9 ranks sixth among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Lynn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Reds
|May. 5
|6.2
|8
|4
|4
|8
|0
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 29
|6.1
|3
|4
|4
|10
|2
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 24
|5.0
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 18
|5.1
|10
|5
|5
|7
|3
|at Twins
|Apr. 11
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|10
|0
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Robert Stats
- Robert has recorded 35 hits with nine doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .261/.344/.507 on the season.
- Robert hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .444 with three doubles, three home runs, eight walks and eight RBI.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|May. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Royals
|May. 8
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|May. 7
|2-for-2
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Reds
|May. 6
|2-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Reds
|May. 5
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has 34 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 16 walks and 28 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .246/.340/.435 so far this year.
- Vaughn brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .217 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBI.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Royals
|May. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Royals
|May. 8
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|at Reds
|May. 7
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|4
|6
|at Reds
|May. 6
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|May. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Vinnie Pasquantino Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Pasquantino Stats
- Pasquantino has 39 hits with 12 doubles, seven home runs, 21 walks and 19 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .287/.384/.529 on the season.
Pasquantino Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. White Sox
|May. 9
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. White Sox
|May. 8
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Athletics
|May. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 6
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 5
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Bobby Witt Jr. has 36 hits with five doubles, four triples, six home runs, eight walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He's slashing .240/.278/.447 on the year.
- Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .234 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|May. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 8
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Athletics
|May. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 6
|1-for-6
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 4
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
