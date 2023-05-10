Yan Gomes is back in action for the Chicago Cubs against Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis CardinalsMay 10 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on May 10 against the Nationals) he went 0-for-1.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

  • Gomes has a double, five home runs and a walk while hitting .294.
  • Gomes has reached base via a hit in 12 games this year (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • In four games this year, he has hit a home run (21.1%, and 7% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 10 games this year (52.6%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven games this year (36.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals' 4.40 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (43 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Cardinals are sending Montgomery (2-4) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.29 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 29th, 1.220 WHIP ranks 41st, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
