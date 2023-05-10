Yasmani Grandal -- with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brad Keller on the hill, on May 10 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brad Keller
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

  • Grandal is batting .257 with eight doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
  • Grandal has picked up a hit in 51.5% of his 33 games this year, with more than one hit in 24.2% of those games.
  • In 9.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Grandal has had at least one RBI in 24.2% of his games this season (eight of 33), with two or more RBI three times (9.1%).
  • He has scored in eight games this year (24.2%), including three multi-run games (9.1%).

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 19
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (57.9%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.55).
  • Royals pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (51 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Keller (2-3) takes the mound for the Royals in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.67 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
  • The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.67, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .276 against him.
