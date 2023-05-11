On Thursday, Adam Haseley (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Adam Haseley Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Haseley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Adam Haseley At The Plate

Haseley has two doubles and three walks while batting .364.

This season, Haseley has tallied at least one hit in four of 15 games (26.7%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his 15 games this year.

Haseley has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adam Haseley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings