Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Royals - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (.243 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi is batting .256 with seven doubles and 13 walks.
- Benintendi has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 34 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- In 34 games played this season, he has not homered.
- In eight games this year, Benintendi has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 16 of 34 games (47.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|21
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (76.2%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (23.8%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (19.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.43 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 51 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- The Royals are sending Singer (2-4) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-4 with an 8.82 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander threw four innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 8.82, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .304 batting average against him.
