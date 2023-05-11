Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Royals - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Andrew Vaughn -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on May 11 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.430) thanks to 17 extra-base hits.
- Vaughn is batting .261 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Vaughn has picked up a hit in 73.0% of his 37 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.9% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in four games this season (10.8%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Vaughn has had at least one RBI in 43.2% of his games this season (16 of 37), with two or more RBI nine times (24.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 12 of 37 games (32.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|21
|13 (81.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (66.7%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (14.3%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (23.8%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.8%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (38.1%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.43).
- Royals pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (51 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Royals will send Singer (2-4) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-4 with an 8.82 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 8.82, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .304 against him.
