Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Royals - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert and his .800 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his last game against the Royals.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago with 35 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .493.
- He ranks 90th in batting average, 82nd in on base percentage, and 45th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- In 62.2% of his games this season (23 of 37), Robert has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (24.3%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 37 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (18.9%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 11 games this year (29.7%), Robert has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (16.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (45.9%), including multiple runs in five games.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|21
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (66.7%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (38.1%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (47.6%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (23.8%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (33.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.43 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (51 total, 1.3 per game).
- Singer (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his eighth start of the season. He has an 8.82 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty went four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 8.82, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .304 against him.
