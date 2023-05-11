Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Royals - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Tim Anderson, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Royals.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .266 with five doubles and six walks.
- Anderson is batting .190 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Anderson has picked up a hit in 12 of 19 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 19 games this season.
- In four games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in eight games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|13
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (76.9%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (38.5%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (53.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.43).
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (51 total, 1.3 per game).
- Singer (2-4 with an 8.82 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.82, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .304 against him.
