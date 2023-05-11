How to Watch the White Sox vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals and Salvador Perez head into the final of a four-game series against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
White Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|Royals vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs White Sox Player Props
|Royals vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs White Sox Odds
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox's 40 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 113 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 20th in MLB with a .386 slugging percentage this season.
- The White Sox have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.
- Chicago ranks 15th in the majors with 165 total runs scored this season.
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The White Sox rank 15th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago strikes out 10.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.
- Chicago has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.71) in the majors this season.
- White Sox pitchers have a 1.521 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Mike Clevinger (2-3) will take the mound for the White Sox, his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.
- He has one quality starts in seven chances this season.
- Clevinger has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/6/2023
|Reds
|L 5-3
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Nick Lodolo
|5/7/2023
|Reds
|W 17-4
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/8/2023
|Royals
|L 12-5
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Zack Greinke
|5/9/2023
|Royals
|W 4-2
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Jordan Lyles
|5/10/2023
|Royals
|L 9-1
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Brad Keller
|5/11/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Brady Singer
|5/12/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|J.P. France
|5/13/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Brandon Bielak
|5/14/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Hunter Brown
|5/16/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Shane Bieber
|5/17/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Peyton Battenfield
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.