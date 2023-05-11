The Kansas City Royals and Salvador Perez head into the final of a four-game series against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 40 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 113 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 20th in MLB with a .386 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.

Chicago ranks 15th in the majors with 165 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The White Sox rank 15th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.

Chicago strikes out 10.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.

Chicago has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.71) in the majors this season.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.521 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Mike Clevinger (2-3) will take the mound for the White Sox, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

He has one quality starts in seven chances this season.

Clevinger has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/6/2023 Reds L 5-3 Away Mike Clevinger Nick Lodolo 5/7/2023 Reds W 17-4 Away Michael Kopech Graham Ashcraft 5/8/2023 Royals L 12-5 Away Dylan Cease Zack Greinke 5/9/2023 Royals W 4-2 Away Lucas Giolito Jordan Lyles 5/10/2023 Royals L 9-1 Away Lance Lynn Brad Keller 5/11/2023 Royals - Away Mike Clevinger Brady Singer 5/12/2023 Astros - Home Michael Kopech J.P. France 5/13/2023 Astros - Home Dylan Cease Brandon Bielak 5/14/2023 Astros - Home Lucas Giolito Hunter Brown 5/16/2023 Guardians - Home Lance Lynn Shane Bieber 5/17/2023 Guardians - Home Mike Clevinger Peyton Battenfield

