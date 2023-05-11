The Kansas City Royals (11-27) will lean on Vinnie Pasquantino when they host Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox (13-25) at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday, May 11. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Royals have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at -105. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this contest.

White Sox vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer - KC (2-4, 8.82 ERA) vs Mike Clevinger - CHW (2-3, 4.84 ERA)

White Sox vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Royals have been listed as the favorite in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Royals have played three games as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter without claiming a victory.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Kansas City.

The Royals were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just twice over the last 10 games, and lost both matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Kansas City and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The White Sox have won in six, or 24%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 5-17 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the White Sox had a record of 4-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 24th 3rd

