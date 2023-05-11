The Kansas City Royals (11-27) and Chicago White Sox (13-25) meet on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

The Royals will call on Brady Singer (2-4) versus the White Sox and Mike Clevinger (2-3).

White Sox vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Singer - KC (2-4, 8.82 ERA) vs Clevinger - CHW (2-3, 4.84 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Clevinger

The White Sox are sending Clevinger (2-3) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.84 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 35 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 32-year-old has a 4.84 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings over seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .271 to opposing batters.

Clevinger has collected one quality start this year.

Clevinger will aim to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging five frames per outing.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer

The Royals' Singer (2-4) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed six hits in four innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has pitched to an 8.82 ERA this season with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.2 walks per nine across seven games.

He has one quality starts in seven chances this season.

In seven starts, Singer has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 4.7 frames per outing.

