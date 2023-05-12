Bookmakers have listed player props for Vinnie Pasquantino and others when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Kansas City Royals at American Family Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Royals Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Burnes Stats

Corbin Burnes (3-2) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his eighth start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.86 ERA ranks 47th, 1.134 WHIP ranks 34th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 50th.

Burnes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Giants May. 5 6.0 4 5 2 5 3 vs. Angels Apr. 29 6.0 5 1 1 5 1 vs. Red Sox Apr. 23 5.0 5 3 2 5 3 at Mariners Apr. 17 5.1 3 2 2 3 2 at Diamondbacks Apr. 11 8.0 3 0 0 8 0

Willy Adames Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Adames Stats

Willy Adames has 31 hits with four doubles, seven home runs, 19 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .230/.323/.415 slash line so far this season.

Adames Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers May. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 8 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Giants May. 7 2-for-3 1 1 4 5 0 at Giants May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 42 hits with 13 doubles, seven home runs, 19 walks and 19 RBI.

He has a .290/.373/.524 slash line on the season.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. White Sox May. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 10 3-for-5 2 0 0 4 vs. White Sox May. 9 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 vs. White Sox May. 8 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 vs. Athletics May. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has 36 hits with five doubles, four triples, six home runs, nine walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a .228/.269/.424 slash line on the year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 2 vs. White Sox May. 10 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. White Sox May. 8 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 2 vs. Athletics May. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

