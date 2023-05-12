On Friday, May 12 at 8:10 PM ET, Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins (21-17) host Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs (18-19) in the series opener at Target Field.

The favored Twins have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +125. The matchup's total has been set at 7.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (4-0, 1.35 ERA) vs Drew Smyly - CHC (3-1, 3.05 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Cubs and Twins matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Cubs (+125), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Cubs are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Nico Hoerner hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 18, or 72%, of the 25 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have a 9-4 record (winning 69.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Cubs have come away with seven wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Cubs have been a +125 moneyline underdog on five occasions this season and won every game.

Over the past 10 games, the Cubs have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 3rd Win NL Central +450 - 3rd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.