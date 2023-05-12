Friday's game that pits the Houston Astros (19-18) against the Chicago White Sox (13-26) at Guaranteed Rate Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Astros. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on May 12.

The Astros will give the ball to J.P. France and the White Sox will turn to Michael Kopech (1-3, 5.97 ERA).

White Sox vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

White Sox vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Astros 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The past 10 White Sox games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The White Sox have won in six, or 24%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 2-9 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 14 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (168 total runs).

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.68 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

White Sox Schedule