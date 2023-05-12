In the series opener on Friday, May 12, Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros (19-18) face off against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox (13-26). The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The favored Astros have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +125. An 8.5-run over/under has been listed for this contest.

White Sox vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: J.P. France - HOU (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Michael Kopech - CHW (1-3, 5.97 ERA)

White Sox vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 24 times this season and won 10, or 41.7%, of those games.

The Astros have gone 7-9 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (43.8% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 60% chance to win.

The Astros played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 3-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been victorious in six, or 24%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the White Sox have won two of 11 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

White Sox vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195) Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240) Tim Anderson 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+260) Lenyn Sosa 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+325) Hanser Alberto 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+270)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 24th 3rd

