The Houston Astros (19-18) visit the Chicago White Sox (13-26) to open a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field, with first pitch at 8:10 PM ET on Friday. The Astros are on the back of a series victory over the Angels, and the White Sox a series loss to the Royals.

The Astros will give the ball to J.P. France and the White Sox will counter with Michael Kopech (1-3, 5.97 ERA).

White Sox vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (1-3, 5.97 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech

Kopech (1-3) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his eighth start of the season. He has a 5.97 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Over seven games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 5.97 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .259 to opposing hitters.

Kopech is trying to record his third quality start of the season.

Kopech will try to build on a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 innings per appearance).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

The Astros' France will make his second start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five scoreless innings while allowing three hits against the Seattle Mariners.

He has pitched in one games this season with an ERA of .00, a 5 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of .800.

