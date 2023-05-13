Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins will see Hayden Wesneski on the mound for the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs' 46 home runs rank 12th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago is seventh in MLB with a .431 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .270 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 189.

The Cubs have an OBP of .344 this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Cubs rank 13th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.

Chicago strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.28 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

The Cubs have a combined WHIP of just 1.141 as a pitching staff, which is the second-best in baseball this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Wesneski (2-1) will take the mound for the Cubs, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Wesneski will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/7/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Home Hayden Wesneski Sandy Alcantara 5/8/2023 Cardinals L 3-1 Home Marcus Stroman Miles Mikolas 5/9/2023 Cardinals L 6-4 Home Jameson Taillon Jack Flaherty 5/10/2023 Cardinals W 10-4 Home Justin Steele Jordan Montgomery 5/12/2023 Twins W 6-2 Away Drew Smyly Sonny Gray 5/13/2023 Twins - Away Hayden Wesneski Joe Ryan 5/14/2023 Twins - Away Marcus Stroman Louie Varland 5/15/2023 Astros - Away Jameson Taillon Framber Valdez 5/16/2023 Astros - Away Justin Steele Cristian Javier 5/17/2023 Astros - Away Drew Smyly J.P. France 5/19/2023 Phillies - Away Hayden Wesneski Ranger Suárez

