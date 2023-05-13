Player prop bet odds for Byron Buxton, Cody Bellinger and others are available when the Minnesota Twins host the Chicago Cubs at Target Field on Saturday (first pitch at 2:10 PM ET).

Cubs vs. Twins Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has 38 hits with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 14 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .279/.348/.515 so far this year.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cardinals May. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins May. 7 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 2

Ian Happ Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Happ Stats

Ian Happ has recorded 42 hits with 11 doubles, four home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a .311/.430/.481 slash line on the year.

Happ takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI.

Happ Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins May. 12 3-for-5 0 0 0 4 0 vs. Cardinals May. 10 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals May. 9 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals May. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins May. 7 2-for-6 1 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Ryan Stats

The Twins will send Joe Ryan (5-1) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

Ryan has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 26-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks 12th, .841 WHIP ranks third, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Ryan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians May. 7 6.0 8 2 2 4 0 at White Sox May. 2 6.0 1 0 0 7 2 vs. Yankees Apr. 25 7.0 7 2 1 7 0 at Red Sox Apr. 19 6.0 6 3 3 3 1 at Yankees Apr. 13 7.0 3 1 1 10 0

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has collected 28 hits with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .215/.327/.469 so far this season.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs May. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Max Kepler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has 21 hits with five doubles, six home runs, 10 walks and 14 RBI.

He's slashing .212/.298/.444 so far this year.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cubs May. 12 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 11 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 10 2-for-5 3 1 1 6 vs. Padres May. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

