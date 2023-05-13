Saturday's contest at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Houston Astros (20-18) going head to head against the Chicago White Sox (13-27) at 7:15 PM ET (on May 13). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 win for the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Dylan Cease (2-2) to the mound, while Brandon Bielak (0-1) will take the ball for the Astros.

White Sox vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: FOX

White Sox vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The White Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the White Sox have won six out of the 12 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

Chicago has a record of 5-4, a 55.6% win rate, when favored by -130 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 56.5% chance to win.

Chicago has scored 169 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The White Sox's 5.66 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.

White Sox Schedule