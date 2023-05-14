Cubs vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 14
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Sunday's game between the Minnesota Twins (22-18) and Chicago Cubs (19-20) matching up at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET on May 14.
The Twins will call on Louie Varland versus the Cubs and Marcus Stroman (2-3).
Cubs vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Twins 5, Cubs 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Twins vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Cubs Player Props
|Twins vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The Cubs' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
- The Cubs have been underdogs in 16 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (50%) in those contests.
- This season, Chicago has been victorious eight times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Chicago is No. 9 in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (190 total runs).
- The Cubs have pitched to a 3.49 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 8
|Cardinals
|L 3-1
|Marcus Stroman vs Miles Mikolas
|May 9
|Cardinals
|L 6-4
|Jameson Taillon vs Jack Flaherty
|May 10
|Cardinals
|W 10-4
|Justin Steele vs Jordan Montgomery
|May 12
|@ Twins
|W 6-2
|Drew Smyly vs Sonny Gray
|May 13
|@ Twins
|L 11-1
|Hayden Wesneski vs Joe Ryan
|May 14
|@ Twins
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Louie Varland
|May 15
|@ Astros
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Framber Valdez
|May 16
|@ Astros
|-
|Justin Steele vs Cristian Javier
|May 17
|@ Astros
|-
|Drew Smyly vs J.P. France
|May 19
|@ Phillies
|-
|Hayden Wesneski vs Ranger Suárez
|May 20
|@ Phillies
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Aaron Nola
