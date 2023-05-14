Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will aim to out-hit Christopher Morel and the Chicago Cubs at Target Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -110 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at -110. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the game.

Cubs vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 contests. The average over/under established by sportsbooks in Chicago's past four contests has been 7.6, a streak during which the Cubs and their opponents have hit the over every time.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have won in eight, or 50%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Chicago has a record of 8-8 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least -110 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 18 of its 39 games with a total this season.

The Cubs have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-11 8-9 9-11 10-9 11-16 8-4

