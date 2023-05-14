On Sunday, May 14 at 2:10 PM ET, Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins (22-18) host Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs (19-20) in the series rubber match at Target Field.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Cubs have -110 odds to upset. The total is 7.5 runs for the game.

Cubs vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Louie Varland - MIN (0-0, 4.32 ERA) vs Marcus Stroman - CHC (2-3, 2.28 ERA)

Cubs vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 19, or 70.4%, of the 27 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Twins have a record of 19-9 (67.9%).

Minnesota has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins went 4-3 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cubs have come away with eight wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Cubs have a win-loss record of 8-8 when favored by -110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Cubs had a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 3rd Win NL Central +375 - 2nd

