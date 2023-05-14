Sunday's contest at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Houston Astros (20-19) taking on the Chicago White Sox (14-27) at 2:10 PM ET (on May 14). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Astros, so expect a tight matchup.

The Astros will look to Hunter Brown (3-1) against the White Sox and Lucas Giolito (2-2).

White Sox vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
  • Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
White Sox vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Astros

  • Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

  • In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 2-3.
  • In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
  • Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 contests.
  • The White Sox have been victorious in six, or 23.1%, of the 26 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Chicago has a win-loss record of 4-17 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Averaging 4.2 runs per game (172 total), Chicago is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB.
  • The White Sox have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.55) in the majors this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 9 @ Royals W 4-2 Lucas Giolito vs Jordan Lyles
May 10 @ Royals L 9-1 Lance Lynn vs Brad Keller
May 11 @ Royals L 4-3 Mike Clevinger vs Brady Singer
May 12 Astros L 5-1 Michael Kopech vs J.P. France
May 13 Astros W 3-1 Dylan Cease vs Brandon Bielak
May 14 Astros - Lucas Giolito vs Hunter Brown
May 16 Guardians - Lance Lynn vs Shane Bieber
May 17 Guardians - Mike Clevinger vs Peyton Battenfield
May 18 Guardians - Michael Kopech vs Logan Allen
May 19 Royals - Dylan Cease vs Zack Greinke
May 20 Royals - Lucas Giolito vs Jordan Lyles

