White Sox vs. Astros: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Hunter Brown is set to start for the Houston Astros on Sunday against Hanser Alberto and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The Astros are listed as -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the White Sox (+110). The over/under for the game has been set at 8 runs.
White Sox vs. Astros Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Astros
|-135
|+110
|8
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
White Sox Recent Betting Performance
- The White Sox have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.
- In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the White Sox and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The previous 10 White Sox contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers. Chicago and its opponent have finished below the over/under for three consecutive games, with the average total established by oddsmakers during that span being 8.8.
Explore More About This Game
White Sox Betting Records & Stats
- The White Sox have been underdogs in 26 games this season and have come away with the win six times (23.1%) in those contests.
- Chicago has a record of 4-17, a 19% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +110 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Chicago's games have gone over the total in 21 of its 41 chances.
- The White Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.
White Sox Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-11
|7-16
|6-13
|8-14
|12-21
|2-6
