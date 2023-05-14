Hunter Brown will toe the rubber for the Houston Astros (20-19) on Sunday, May 14 versus the Chicago White Sox (14-27), who will counter with Lucas Giolito. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The favored Astros have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +110. An 8-run over/under is set for the matchup.

White Sox vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (3-1, 3.23 ERA) vs Giolito - CHW (2-2, 3.59 ERA)

White Sox vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 11 out of the 25 games, or 44%, in which they've been favored.

The Astros have gone 9-11 (winning 45% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Astros went 2-4 over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The White Sox have won in six, or 23.1%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious four times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 24th 3rd

