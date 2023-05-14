Luis Robert brings a two-game homer streak into the Chicago White Sox's (14-27) game versus the Houston Astros (20-19) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (3-1) to the mound, while Lucas Giolito (2-2) will take the ball for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV: NBCS-CHI

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (3-1, 3.23 ERA) vs Giolito - CHW (2-2, 3.59 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

Giolito (2-2 with a 3.59 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In eight games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.59, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .228 against him.

Giolito is trying for his fourth straight quality start.

Giolito is aiming for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per start.

Lucas Giolito vs. Astros

The opposing Astros offense has the 27th-ranked slugging percentage (.364) and ranks 25th in home runs hit (34) in all of MLB. They have a collective .238 batting average, and are 22nd in the league with 311 total hits and 22nd in MLB action scoring 167 runs.

Giolito has pitched five innings, giving up two earned runs on five hits while striking out six against the Astros this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown

The Astros will send Brown (3-1) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.23, a 2.44 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.308 in seven games this season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Brown has three starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 3.23 ERA ranks 29th, 1.308 WHIP ranks 50th, and 9 K/9 ranks 32nd.

