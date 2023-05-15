Monday's game between the Houston Astros (21-19) and the Chicago Cubs (19-21) at Minute Maid Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Astros coming out on top. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on May 15.

The probable pitchers are Framber Valdez (3-4) for the Astros and Jameson Taillon (0-2) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Cubs vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 2-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (47.1%) in those contests.

Chicago has played as an underdog of +155 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago is the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 4.8 runs per game (193 total).

The Cubs have the 10th-best ERA (3.82) in the majors this season.

