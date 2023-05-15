Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros (21-19) clash with Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs (19-21) in the series opener at Minute Maid Park on Monday, May 15. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -190 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +155. The matchup's over/under is listed at 8 runs.

Cubs vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (3-4, 2.38 ERA) vs Jameson Taillon - CHC (0-2, 5.95 ERA)

Cubs vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 12, or 46.2%, of the 26 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Astros have gone 3-4 (winning 42.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 3-3 across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total three times.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (47.1%) in those contests.

The Cubs have played as an underdog of +155 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 3rd Win NL Central +375 - 2nd

