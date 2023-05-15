You can find player prop bet odds for Yordan Alvarez, Cody Bellinger and other players on the Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs heading into their matchup at 8:10 PM ET on Monday at Minute Maid Park.

Cubs vs. Astros Game Info

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 14 walks and 20 RBI (38 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.

He's slashing .270/.338/.496 so far this year.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins May. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cardinals May. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Ian Happ Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Happ Stats

Ian Happ has 43 hits with 11 doubles, four home runs, 31 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .303/.425/.465 so far this year.

Happ Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins May. 13 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins May. 12 3-for-5 0 0 0 4 0 vs. Cardinals May. 10 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals May. 9 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Valdez Stats

Framber Valdez (3-4) will take the mound for the Astros, his ninth start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his eighth consecutive quality start.

Valdez has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 29-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.38), 18th in WHIP (1.038), and 23rd in K/9 (9.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels May. 9 8.0 3 1 1 12 0 vs. Giants May. 3 6.0 5 2 2 8 2 vs. Phillies Apr. 28 7.0 8 3 3 3 0 at Braves Apr. 22 7.0 8 3 3 9 0 vs. Rangers Apr. 16 6.0 4 5 1 7 2

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Alvarez Stats

Alvarez has 36 hits with eight doubles, nine home runs, 17 walks and 37 RBI.

He has a slash line of .288/.388/.568 so far this year.

Alvarez has picked up at least one hit in 11 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .342 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and 10 RBI.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at White Sox May. 14 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 at White Sox May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at White Sox May. 12 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Angels May. 10 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Angels May. 9 1-for-3 0 0 1 1

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has collected 38 hits with six doubles, six home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .271/.358/.443 slash line on the season.

Tucker heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox May. 14 2-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 at White Sox May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox May. 12 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 1 at Angels May. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Angels May. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

