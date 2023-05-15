The Houston Astros (21-19) and Chicago Cubs (19-21) square off on Monday at 8:10 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (3-4) to the mound, while Jameson Taillon (0-2) will get the nod for the Cubs.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Cubs vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (3-4, 2.38 ERA) vs Taillon - CHC (0-2, 5.95 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

Taillon (0-2 with a 5.95 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty went 2 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.95, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season. Opponents have a .280 batting average against him.

Taillon has not recorded a quality start so far this season.

Taillon has put up two starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

The Astros will send Valdez (3-4) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in eight innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 29-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with a 2.38 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .230.

He's going for his eighth straight quality start.

Valdez has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 29-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.38), 18th in WHIP (1.038), and 23rd in K/9 (9.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.