Tuesday's game features the Houston Astros (22-19) and the Chicago Cubs (19-22) clashing at Minute Maid Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Astros according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on May 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (3-1) to the mound, while Justin Steele (6-0) will take the ball for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: TBS

Cubs vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 2-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games.

The previous 10 Cubs games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (44.4%) in those games.

This season, Chicago has been victorious two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.8 runs per game (197 total), Chicago is the 12th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Cubs have pitched to a 3.88 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

Cubs Schedule