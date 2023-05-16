Christopher Morel and Kyle Tucker take the field when the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros meet on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.

Cubs vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs have hit 49 homers this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Chicago is ninth in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs' .266 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

Chicago has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 197 (4.8 per game).

The Cubs have an OBP of .339 this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Cubs rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Chicago averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Chicago has the 10th-best ERA (3.88) in the majors this season.

The Cubs have a combined WHIP of just 1.211 as a pitching staff, which is the sixth-best in baseball this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Steele (6-0) will take the mound for the Cubs, his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Steele has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/10/2023 Cardinals W 10-4 Home Justin Steele Jordan Montgomery 5/12/2023 Twins W 6-2 Away Drew Smyly Sonny Gray 5/13/2023 Twins L 11-1 Away Hayden Wesneski Joe Ryan 5/14/2023 Twins L 16-3 Away Marcus Stroman Louie Varland 5/15/2023 Astros L 6-4 Away Jameson Taillon Framber Valdez 5/16/2023 Astros - Away Justin Steele Cristian Javier 5/17/2023 Astros - Away Drew Smyly J.P. France 5/19/2023 Phillies - Away Hayden Wesneski Ranger Suárez 5/20/2023 Phillies - Away Marcus Stroman Aaron Nola 5/21/2023 Phillies - Away Jameson Taillon Bailey Falter 5/23/2023 Mets - Home Drew Smyly Kodai Senga

