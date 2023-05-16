The Chicago Cubs (19-22) take a three-game losing streak into a home contest versus the Houston Astros (22-19), at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (3-1) to the mound, while Justin Steele (6-0) will take the ball for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (3-1, 3.47 ERA) vs Steele - CHC (6-0, 1.82 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

Steele (6-0 with a 1.82 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his ninth of the season.

The lefty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 1.82, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .214 against him.

Steele is trying to record his fourth straight quality start in this game.

Steele will try to prolong a nine-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 innings per outing).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

The Astros' Javier (3-1) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in six innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with an ERA of 3.47, a 5.4 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.007.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Javier has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 37th, 1.007 WHIP ranks 14th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 16th.

