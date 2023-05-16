White Sox vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 16
Tuesday's game between the Chicago White Sox (14-28) and the Cleveland Guardians (19-21) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-5, with the White Sox securing the victory. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on May 16.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Shane Bieber (3-1) to the mound, while Lance Lynn (1-5) will get the nod for the White Sox.
White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
White Sox vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is White Sox 7, Guardians 6.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs White Sox Player Props
|Guardians vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
White Sox Performance Insights
- The White Sox have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Chicago and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The last 10 White Sox games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
- The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 27 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (22.2%) in those games.
- This year, Chicago has won four of 23 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Chicago scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (175 total, 4.2 per game).
- White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.51 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 10
|@ Royals
|L 9-1
|Lance Lynn vs Brad Keller
|May 11
|@ Royals
|L 4-3
|Mike Clevinger vs Brady Singer
|May 12
|Astros
|L 5-1
|Michael Kopech vs J.P. France
|May 13
|Astros
|W 3-1
|Dylan Cease vs Brandon Bielak
|May 14
|Astros
|L 4-3
|Lucas Giolito vs Hunter Brown
|May 16
|Guardians
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Shane Bieber
|May 17
|Guardians
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Peyton Battenfield
|May 18
|Guardians
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Logan Allen
|May 19
|Royals
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Zack Greinke
|May 20
|Royals
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Jordan Lyles
|May 21
|Royals
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Brad Keller
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.